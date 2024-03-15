Photos: former Leamington pub is demolished to make way for community building

Photographer Geoff Ousbey has kindly provided us with pictures of demolition work taking place at a Leamington pub this week.

The work is part of a building project to replace the former Stoneleigh Arms in Old Town with a community education centre, which is part of Warwick District Council’s Creative Quarter wider regeneration proposals for the area.

The Old School near the pub will also be refurbished and extended as part of the new plans.

1 . Work at the former Stoneleigh Arms pub site in Leamington Work at the former Stoneleigh Arms pub site in Leamington. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2 . Work at the former Stoneleigh Arms pub site in Leamington Work at the former Stoneleigh Arms pub site in Leamington Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3 . Work at the former Stoneleigh Arms pub site in Leamington Work at the former Stoneleigh Arms pub site in Leamington Photo: Geoff Ousbey