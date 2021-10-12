Photos: Here's an early look inside the new M&S store at Leamington Shopping Park

The Courier and Weekly News was given early access to the new M&S store set to open at the Leamington Shopping Park tomorrow (Wednesday October 13).

The company has said that the new branch, at the former Debenhams site, should create 80 new jobs.

As well as clothing and home departments, the new branch also includes a click & collect pickup point, 100-seat cafe and an outdoor terrace area.

In August, M&S opened a new Foodhall branch next to the site of this new store.

The two stores will become part of either other tomorrow with internal doors connecting the two buildings.

Store manager Russ Tatton has worked at M&S for 21 years.

He said: "We’ve been delighted to see so many local customers in our M&S Foodhall over the last couple of months and can’t wait to share what this new store has to offer."

After next week the clothing and home store will open from Monday to Friday from 8am to 9pm, Saturdays between 8am and 8pm and on Sundays from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

M&S closed its branch at the Royal Priors shopping centre in Leamington town centre today.

It also closed its Simply Food branch in Warwick town centre in August.

Its Food Hall shop in the Parade, Leamington, remains open.

Here are some photos from inside the new branch.

1. Photo of the interior of the new M&S clothing and home store with café at the Leamington Shopping Park which opens tomorrow (Wednesday October 13). Photo Sales

