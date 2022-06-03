Hundreds of people filled the centre of Warwick to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday.

Photos: Hundreds of people celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Warwick

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 2:57 pm

The crowds enjoyed live music and entertainment in the sunshine, which added the amazing atmosphere.

The crowds enjoyed live music and entertainment in the sunshine, which added the amazing atmosphere.

Here are some photos from the event.

1. Your Jubilee photos

Photo: Submitted photos

2. Your Jubilee photos

Photo: Submitted photos

3. Your Jubilee photos

The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, addresses the crowd

Photo: Submitted photos

4. Your Jubilee photos

Crowds enjoyed the hog roast

Photo: Submitted photo

