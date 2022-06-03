Photos: Hundreds of people celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in Warwick

Hundreds of people filled the centre of Warwick to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee on Thursday.
The crowds enjoyed live music and entertainment in the sunshine, which added the amazing atmosphere.
Here are some photos from the event.
1. Your Jubilee photos
Photo: Submitted photos
2. Your Jubilee photos
Photo: Submitted photos
3. Your Jubilee photos
The Mayor of Warwick, Cllr Richard Edgington, addresses the crowd
Photo: Submitted photos
4. Your Jubilee photos
Crowds enjoyed the hog roast
Photo: Submitted photo