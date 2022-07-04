Photos: Kenilworth Carnival returns to our streets

People lined the streets (in their raincoats!) on Saturday July 2 to watch the floats parade through the town centre - with huge support for the Ukrainian float, built and manned by Ukrainian refugees.

And the fun continued with stalls, a funfair and live music, which continued on the Sunday.

The Kenilworth Carnival organisers said: "The carnival only happens because local businesses support local organisations. Our thanks go to GEFCO, Reason Transport, Nu Vision And New Horizon who not only provided the lorries required and drivers. The number of positive comments from float organisers about their drivers helping them in the build goes up every year.

"Special thanks to Kenilworth Rugby Club who host multiple float builds and excelled themselves this year with six artics on site.”

"Thanks also go to The Gauntlet Pub, Kenilworth Sports and Social Club, St Francis is Assisi Church, St John’s School and Kenilworth Fire Station who also hosted floats."

Here are some photos from the floats, taken by Richard Wallace and Helen Duncan.

