Photos: Kenilworth pub reopens after a refurbishment - inspired by the town's castle

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen and Castle in Kenilworth has reopened after a refurb. Photo supplied

A pub in Kenilworth has reopened after undergoing refurbishment works.

The Queen and Castle, which is located opposite the Kenilworth Castle and Elizabethan Garden, welcomed back customers last weekend.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the team at the pub, the new look draws inspiration from the castle site, as well as the royal name of the pub, with colours with royal connotations and traditional wallpapers used throughout the space.

The Queen and Castle in Kenilworth has reopened after a refurb. Photo supplied

The exterior has been elevated and will now be open for use year-round with fixed seating and a stretch tent providing additional covered seating.

General manager Bethan Angwin said: “I’ve been general manager at the Queen and Castle for two years now – our location has always been a selling point, and with this new makeover, we’re fully embracing it.

"The new look is absolutely stunning – I can’t wait to welcome our regulars back through the doors to show them the results.

"I know that new guests will be impressed too – and I imagine we will have a lot of them when word gets around.

The Queen and Castle in Kenilworth has reopened after a refurb. Photo supplied

“Our outdoor area has been revamped, and we now have a beautiful seating terrace and garden that our guests can use throughout the year, no matter the weather.

"We also have a private room that seats up to 12 guests, which is ideal for those celebrating a special occasion, or looking for a more personal dining experience – the private dining room comes with amazing views of the castle too, which will make any occasion that bit more special.”

The Queen and Castle in Kenilworth has reopened after a refurb. Photo supplied

The Queen and Castle in Kenilworth has reopened after a refurb. Photo supplied