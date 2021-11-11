Photos: Leamington and Warwick pay respects on Remembrance Day

The people of Leamington and Warwick held a brief ceremonies at their war memorials on Armistice Day.
In was a special milestone year in Warwick - 100 years after the memorial was unveiled to a huge crowd in 1921.
Prayers were led by the Rector of St. Mary’s, Vaughan Roberts, and the Last Post and Reveille were sounded by bugler Adam Thompson from Warwick School. The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, laid the wreath from Warwick Town Council.
The full Remembrance Day service will be held on Sunday November 14 from 10am. followed by a parade through Warwick by local military units, community groups and civic dignitaries.
Personal stories of all the local service people who gave their lives in the two world wars can be found on Unlocking Warwick’s special website: www.warwickwarmemorial.org.uk