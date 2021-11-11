The Last Post and Reveille were sounded by bugler Adam Thompson from Warwick School. The Mayor, Richard Edgington laid the wreath from Warwick Town Council.Photo by Unlocking Warwick.

Photos: Leamington and Warwick pay respects on Remembrance Day

There were brief ceremonies at the war memorials in Warwick and Leamington

By Philip Hibble
Thursday, 11th November 2021, 4:47 pm

The people of Leamington and Warwick held a brief ceremonies at their war memorials on Armistice Day.

In was a special milestone year in Warwick - 100 years after the memorial was unveiled to a huge crowd in 1921.

Prayers were led by the Rector of St. Mary’s, Vaughan Roberts, and the Last Post and Reveille were sounded by bugler Adam Thompson from Warwick School. The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, laid the wreath from Warwick Town Council.

The full Remembrance Day service will be held on Sunday November 14 from 10am. followed by a parade through Warwick by local military units, community groups and civic dignitaries.

Personal stories of all the local service people who gave their lives in the two world wars can be found on Unlocking Warwick’s special website: www.warwickwarmemorial.org.uk

1. Armistice Day 2021 in Warwick

The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, laid the wreath from Warwick Town Council.

Photo: Unlocking Warwick

2. Armistice Day 2021 in Warwick

Wreaths were laid at the war memorial. Photo by Unlocking Warwick.

Photo: Unlocking Warwick

3. Armistice Day 2021 in Warwick

The people of Warwick held a brief ceremony on Remembrance Day at the Warwick War Memorial - 100 years after the memorial was unveiled to a huge crowd in 1921.

Photo: Unlocking Warwick

4. Armistice Day 2021 in Leamington

There was a brief service at Leamington's War Memorial.

Photo: Allan Jennings

Leamington
