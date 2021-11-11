Photos: Leamington and Warwick pay respects on Remembrance Day

The people of Leamington and Warwick held a brief ceremonies at their war memorials on Armistice Day.

In was a special milestone year in Warwick - 100 years after the memorial was unveiled to a huge crowd in 1921.

Prayers were led by the Rector of St. Mary’s, Vaughan Roberts, and the Last Post and Reveille were sounded by bugler Adam Thompson from Warwick School. The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, laid the wreath from Warwick Town Council.

The full Remembrance Day service will be held on Sunday November 14 from 10am. followed by a parade through Warwick by local military units, community groups and civic dignitaries.

Personal stories of all the local service people who gave their lives in the two world wars can be found on Unlocking Warwick’s special website: www.warwickwarmemorial.org.uk

1. Armistice Day 2021 in Warwick The Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington, laid the wreath from Warwick Town Council.Photo by Unlocking Warwick. Photo: Unlocking Warwick Photo Sales

2. Armistice Day 2021 in Warwick Wreaths were laid at the war memorial. Photo by Unlocking Warwick. Photo: Unlocking Warwick Photo Sales

3. Armistice Day 2021 in Warwick The people of Warwick held a brief ceremony on Remembrance Day at the Warwick War Memorial - 100 years after the memorial was unveiled to a huge crowd in 1921. Photo: Unlocking Warwick Photo Sales

4. Armistice Day 2021 in Leamington There was a brief service at Leamington's War Memorial. Photo: Allan Jennings Photo Sales