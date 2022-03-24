Photos: Leamington primary school children think of inventive ways to raise funds for new iPads

Pupils at Our Lady and Saint Teresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington have raised almost £1,400 to help buy new iPads by taking part in a fundraising challenge based around the number 2022.

Youngsters thought up the challenges themselves and then carried them out earlier this month with the aim of raising at least £20.22 each.

This included them cycling, bouncing, walking, baking, selling and even litter picking around the school grounds and clearing up Christmas trees in their neighbourhoods.

Not only will the cash go towards these useful learning technology but the pupils had a lot of fun and even did something for their community in the process.

River, in Year 2, raised the most amount in Key Stage 1 while Macie in Year 4 was the top fundraiser for Key Stage 2.

Year 4 pupils were awarded with extra playtime for being the top fundraising year overall and all of the youngsters who took part were presented with certificates to recognise their efforts.

