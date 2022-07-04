Photos: Much-loved ancient tree is removed from Jephson Gardens in Leamington

A much-loved ancient tree has been removed from a Leamington park for safety reasons.

The giant cedar tree, which was located on the junction of Newbold Terrace East and Willes Road in Jephson Gardens, had honey fungus and had been declining for a number of years.

It had been described by Leamington councillor Sidney Syson, who hosts regular tree walks around Jephson Gardens, as ‘one of the elder statesmen’ of the park.

Despite the efforts of Warwick District Council’s Green Spaces team to nurture the tree in order to prolong its life, a heatwave last year accelerated the spread of the disease and the council decided to remove it “in the interests of safety”.

The work to remove the tree was carried out by a team of tree surgeons beween Wednesday and Friday last week.

Kane Knight, who lives near the park, kindly sent in these photos of the work taking place and what now remains of the tree.

1. Work to remove the ancient cedar tree in Jephson Gardens last week. Photo: Jane Knight

2. The ancient cedar tree in Jephson Gardens Work to remove the ancient cedar tree in Jephson Gardens last week. Photo: Jane Knight