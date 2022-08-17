Photos of the amazingly creative scarecrows taking over an allotment in Kenilworth

Here are the creative scarecrows that have taken over at Odibourne Allotments in Kenilworth.

Maggie Field, Kenilworth town clerk, and Ann Barry, one of the committee members of the Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association, went down on Tuesday (August 16) to judge the winners - and our photographer Mike Baker joined them to take these photos.

The Odibourne Allotment open day will take place on Sunday August 21 from 1pm to 4pm, for people to see the scarecrows.

A spokesperson from the Kenilworth Allotment Tenant’s Association said: “As an association, we’ve had a busy year, with some construction work being undertaken; a new storage shed, but mostly we are proud to show off our newly constructed bridge, which straddles the Finham Brook.

"Sunday will mark its ‘official’ opening and this ceremony will take place at 1.30pm, performed by our own deputy town mayor, councillor Pippa Austin.

“We have to thank local author, Peter James who made a contribution towards the bridge through the sale of his lovely book entitled ‘Odibourne Sheds’, published recently.

"Peter wanted to donate something to commemorate his father’s many happy years spent on his allotment back in the 40s, and a small brass plaque on the bridge with his father’s name Alf James will be unveiled.

"On Sunday, and after a tough two years, with all its restrictions, we will have all our usual attractions back on site to make the afternoon a memorable and relaxing one.

"These include a Pimms tent, cake and tea tents, produce and plant stalls.

"You will also notice that a lot of sunflowers growing on site have been harvested.

“At the beginning of the year, we made a decision to grow as many sunflowers as we could, to sell at our open day. This was an idea put forward to raise some funds for the Ukraine, (the sunflower being their national emblem).

"We very much hope that visitors will support this effort and give generously. All proceeds from the sale of the sunflowers will go to Ukraine funds.

“A portion of the funds raised on the day will go to support our Town Mayor’s Charities, which this year are; Compassionate Kenilworth and Warwickshire Pride.”

Scarecrows at the Odibourne Allotments The judging of the scarecrows took place on August 16.

Scarecrows at the Odibourne Allotments One of the many scarecrows created ahead of the open day.

Scarecrows at the Odibourne Allotments One of the scarecrows created ahead of the open day.

Scarecrows at the Odibourne Allotments One of the many scarecrows created ahead of the open day.