Photos offer a glimpse inside the other side of Leamington - and how volunteers help our homeless

Leamington photographer Oliver Hindley's images offer a view inside a harsh world that many people do not see - the life of homeless people in the town.

He spent time at LWS Night Shelter in Leamington to capture these images below.

Oliver said: "The reason I did the project was to show people that others have it a lot harder than most. Especially through Covid as many have thought only of themselves and haven’t been as grateful as they perhaps should be.

"I was trying to expose how the clients rely on places like LWS and photograph them in a way that shows they’re not bad people, that they’re just victims of social injustice.

He added: "LWS is a local homeless food shelter that unfortunately many people depend on in Leamington. This project was taken earlier this year but is still very much relevant today.

"My motivation was to have an effect on the viewers' reaction to seeing the people using and depending on this shelter.

"All the people photographed granted permission for me to photograph them and use the photos however necessary."

To view Oliver's website, visit https://oliverhindleyphotography.squarespace.com/To find out more about the LSW Night Shelter visit https://www.lwsnightshelter.org/

