Photos: People line the streets to watch the Queen's Baton Relay come through Kenilworth and Whitnash

People lined the streets to see the Queen's Baton Relay come through Kenilworth and Whitnash, in anticipation of the Commonwealth Games.

And one of the baton carriers just south of the Warwick district was the remarkable 109-year-old John Farringdon from Leamington.

Warwickshire's oldest man and a resident from Barchester Healthcare’s Cubbington Mill Care Home, John picked up the baton at the ‘Kissing Gate’ entrance of the Cotswolds iconic landmark, Broadway Tower, on the Wychavon leg of the relay.

John said: “I am honoured to have taken part in such an historic event and to have been chosen as a batonbearer.

"It has been such a wonderful day, I even got to meet a Commonwealth gold medallist swimmer Patricia Bevan!

"I never thought I would be given such an honour in my lifetime. I will always remember carrying the Queen’s baton.”

Earlier in the morning on Friday July 22, the baton was carried through the Warwick district to mark the 2022 Commonwealth Games coming to Birmingham - and of course, Leamington and Warwick will be hosting events at the Games.

Crowds lined the streets to watch the baton come through the streets of Kenilworth and Whitnash - with a stop at the new Whitnash Civic Centre and Library where it was greeted by youngsters. After that, it then moved on to Gaydon.

1. Queen's Baton Relay Batonbearer Ania Kocznur holds the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on a visit to Kenilworth on July 22 (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay) Photo: Nick England Photo Sales

2. Queen's Baton Relay Batonbearer Sarah-Jane Perry holds the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on a visit to Kenilworth on July 22 (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay) Photo: Nick England Photo Sales

3. Queen's Baton Relay Crowds at the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay visit to Kenilworth on July 22, 2022 (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay) Photo: Nick England Photo Sales

4. Queen's Baton Relay Batonbearer Melanie Barratt holds the Queen's Baton during the Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay on a visit to Kenilworth on July 22 (Photo by Nick England/Getty Images for Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay) Photo: Nick England Photo Sales