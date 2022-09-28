Register
A procession of Royal Mail postal vans was a farewell tribute to much loved colleague, Steve Malin, who recently died after a four-and-a half-year-battle with bowel and liver cancer.

Photos: Popular Leamington postman gets fitting funeral procession send-off by colleagues driving Royal Mail vans

Steve Malin, who once made front page news in The Leamington Courier for finding a missing dog, died aged 60 recently after a four-and-a-half year battle with bowel and liver cancer.

By Oliver Williams
Wednesday, 28th September 2022, 4:52 pm

Postmen and postwomen who work in and around Leamington have paid fitting tribute to their late colleague Steve Malin by driving red Royal Mail vans behind the hearse carrying his body in his funeral procession.

Popular postie Steve, who made front page news in The Leamington Courier in December 2019 for finding the missing dog of a family on his round, died aged 60 on August 31 after a four-and-a-half year battle with bowel and liver cancer.

Steve was married to Mandy for almost 29 years.

He was a son to Bob and Carole, a brother to Michelle, Mark, Wayne, and Claire a father to Craig and Hollie and a grandfather to Summer.

He was a keen long-distance runner and life-long Chelsea supporter.

His family said: “He was an inspiration to us all.”

1. Steve Malin's funeral

Photo: Mike Baker

2. Steve Malin's funeral

Leamington postman Steve Malin pictured in 2019 with Peggy the bullmastiff - who he found after she went missing from her home in Kenilworth Road.

Photo: National World

3. Steve Malin's funeral

Steve Malin's friend Terry Davidson took these pictures of the funeral procession. Steve knew Terry because he was a regular at The Radford Semele Sports and Social Club.

Photo: Terry Davidson

4. MHLC-28-09-22 Steve Malin's funeral procession. Credit Terry Davidson - CEN Upload (1).jpeg

Photo: Terry Davidson.

