Photos: Popular Leamington postman gets fitting funeral procession send-off by colleagues driving Royal Mail vans

Postmen and postwomen who work in and around Leamington have paid fitting tribute to their late colleague Steve Malin by driving red Royal Mail vans behind the hearse carrying his body in his funeral procession.

Popular postie Steve, who made front page news in The Leamington Courier in December 2019 for finding the missing dog of a family on his round, died aged 60 on August 31 after a four-and-a-half year battle with bowel and liver cancer.

Steve was married to Mandy for almost 29 years.

He was a son to Bob and Carole, a brother to Michelle, Mark, Wayne, and Claire a father to Craig and Hollie and a grandfather to Summer.

He was a keen long-distance runner and life-long Chelsea supporter.

His family said: “He was an inspiration to us all.”

1. Steve Malin's funeral A procession of Royal Mail postal vans was a farewell tribute to much loved colleague, Steve Malin, who recently died after a four-and-a half-year-battle with bowel and liver cancer. Photo: Mike Baker Photo Sales

3. Steve Malin's funeral Steve Malin's friend Terry Davidson took these pictures of the funeral procession. Steve knew Terry because he was a regular at The Radford Semele Sports and Social Club. Photo: Terry Davidson Photo Sales

