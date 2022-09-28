Photos: Popular Leamington postman gets fitting funeral procession send-off by colleagues driving Royal Mail vans
Steve Malin, who once made front page news in The Leamington Courier for finding a missing dog, died aged 60 recently after a four-and-a-half year battle with bowel and liver cancer.
Postmen and postwomen who work in and around Leamington have paid fitting tribute to their late colleague Steve Malin by driving red Royal Mail vans behind the hearse carrying his body in his funeral procession.
Popular postie Steve, who made front page news in The Leamington Courier in December 2019 for finding the missing dog of a family on his round, died aged 60 on August 31 after a four-and-a-half year battle with bowel and liver cancer.
Steve was married to Mandy for almost 29 years.
He was a son to Bob and Carole, a brother to Michelle, Mark, Wayne, and Claire a father to Craig and Hollie and a grandfather to Summer.
He was a keen long-distance runner and life-long Chelsea supporter.
His family said: “He was an inspiration to us all.”