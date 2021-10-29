Photos: Rare hoopoe bird is still feeding in Warwick - and continuing to attract crowds of birdwatchers to the town

The hoopoe in Warwick. Photo by Alec Cuthbertson

A rare bird that is usually seen in warmer climates has continued to capture the attention of birdwatchers in Warwick.

The rare hoopoe that turned up at the Warwick Business Park on Monday has stayed for the rest of the week, with dozens of birdwatchers travelling to see and photograph it each day.

Local wildlife writer, Rick Thompson, said: “The Warwick hoopoe has created quite a stir, because it is so easy to see next to a convenient parking area and is apparently unconcerned by all the attention it is getting.

The hoopoe. Photo by Lizzy Bradbury

"With striking plumage including a prominent crest, it has become a social media star with dozens of photos posted online.

"By late October it really should have flown from southern Europe to the Tropics in Africa.

"For some reason it flew the wrong way all the way across northern Europe to Warwick.

"The hoopoe is a bird of warm climes.

The hoopoe. Photo by Lizzy Bradbury

"But the weather in England has been unseasonably mild and this individual looks very content feeding on grubs and leatherjackets in the short grass around the business park.

"As soon as the weather turns a little colder with frost at night, it will probably head south and there is no reason why it should not make it safely to its winter habitat in Africa."