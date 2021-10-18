Photos: Residents and visitors attend the annual Warwick Mop - a tradition that dates back to more than 700 years

Many residents and visitors in Warwick attended the annual Warwick Mop Fair last weekend.

Rides, entertainments and stalls were all set up in and around Market Place.

The event traces it’s history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

The official opening ceremony took place on Saturday (October 16) with the Mayor, Cllr Richard Edgington reading the historic charter.

Following the opening, the traditional pig roast is held along with a charity auction for the first slice of meat. The auction proceeds and sale of pork batches on the day will raise funds for the Mayor’s Charity.

The second weekend of the fair - known as the Runaway Mop- will be returning this week.

