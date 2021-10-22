Photos show demolition work taking place at old school site and council depot in Warwick

Demolition work has been taking place at an old school and council depot in Warwick.

These photos, which were sent in by Geoff Ousbey on October 13, show the work taking place at the former Warwickshire County Council and Ridgeway School sites in Montague Road.

The buildings are being demolished ahead of the construction of 121 homes.

Developers Crest Nicholson were given permission at the planning committee of Warwick District Council on January 12.

A previous scheme for 148 properties had been thrown out on parking grounds.

To read more our previous story about the application click here

1. Demolition work has been taking place at the former WCC depot and Old Ridgeway School site in Montague Road in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

2. Demolition work has been taking place at the former WCC depot and Old Ridgeway School site in Montague Road in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

3. Demolition work has been taking place at the former WCC depot and Old Ridgeway School site in Montague Road in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

4. Demolition work has been taking place at the former WCC depot and Old Ridgeway School site in Montague Road in Warwick. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales