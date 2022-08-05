A community picnic in Rugby attracted more than 100 families and plenty of smiling faces.

Photos: Smiles in the sunshine as community picnic in Rugby attracts hundreds of families

A community picnic in Rugby attracted more than 100 families and plenty of smiling faces.

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 5th August 2022, 2:47 pm

The Teddy Bears picnic event was hosted by businesswoman Sinéad O’Connor - of Handpicked Holiday and Back To It Personal Training - who wanted to do something to bring the new Houlton community together.

"We hosted these events pre-Covid and at our last one in 2019, 32 people attended (including children)," she said.

"This time, there were over 100 adults and too many children to count.

"It was a hugely successful day, and was so lovely to see so many happy faces coming together to enjoy the sunshine and having fun again."

Teddy Bear picnic in Houlton

Photo: Submitted photo

Teddy Bear picnic in Houlton

Photo: Submitted photo

Teddy Bear picnic in Houlton

Photo: Submitted photo

Teddy Bear picnic in Houlton

Photo: Submitted photo

