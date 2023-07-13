Photos: Staff and residents at Warwick care home enjoy festivities at summer fete

Staff and residents at a care home in Warwick hosted a summer fete on Saturday July 1, joined by local businesses.

Leycester House, which is part of the Berkley Care Group, celebrated the festivities in the afternoon alongside resident’s family and friends and community members.

Local businesses Granny Smith’s Ice Cream and Jen’s Homemade Fudge and Chocolate were in attendance, as well as The Body Shop and stationery company Flamingo Paperie.

Commenting on the celebrations, Tracy Barton, Leycester House’s General Manager, said: “We were thrilled to host a summer fete at Leycester House to mark the beginning of July. Staff, residents, and guests were able to come together as we enjoyed a wide selection of local businesses’ products, from ice cream to stationary!"