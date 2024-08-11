Photos: The during and aftermath of the fire down Warwick's historic Mill Street

Firefighters from Kenilworth, Stratford and Leamington were sent to the scene.

Residents on social media reported seeing billowing smoke coming from the area that afternoon.

At the time, motorists and residents were urging others to avoid the area due to the smoke and traffic backlog.

The crew from Kenilworth Fire Station said they were called to the scene just before 2pm.

They also said firefighters wore “breathing apparatus, used hose reels and main line jets supported by a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire which destroyed the roof of the property”.

Firefighters remained on the scene for some time to make sure the fire was fully out.

The photos from Kenilworth Fire Station show the crews in action tackling the fire and the following photos have been supplied by Geoff Ousbey showing the aftermath of the fire on Saturday (August 11).

