The fire broke out on Friday afternoon (August 9). Left photo by Kenilworth Fire Station and two right photos by Geoff Ousbey.

Photos: The during and aftermath of the fire down Warwick's historic Mill Street

By Kirstie Smith
Published 11th Aug 2024, 10:48 GMT
Multiple fire crews were called to a fire in Warwick’s Mill Street on Friday August 9.

Firefighters from Kenilworth, Stratford and Leamington were sent to the scene.

Residents on social media reported seeing billowing smoke coming from the area that afternoon.

At the time, motorists and residents were urging others to avoid the area due to the smoke and traffic backlog.

The crew from Kenilworth Fire Station said they were called to the scene just before 2pm.

They also said firefighters wore “breathing apparatus, used hose reels and main line jets supported by a turntable ladder to extinguish the fire which destroyed the roof of the property”.

Firefighters remained on the scene for some time to make sure the fire was fully out.

The photos from Kenilworth Fire Station show the crews in action tackling the fire and the following photos have been supplied by Geoff Ousbey showing the aftermath of the fire on Saturday (August 11).

Crews from Kenilworth, Leamington and Stratford were sent to the scene.

1. Mill Street fire, Warwick

Crews from Kenilworth, Leamington and Stratford were sent to the scene. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station

Multiple crews were called to the scene.

2. Mill Street fire, Warwick

Multiple crews were called to the scene. Photo: Kenilworth Fire Station

The fire damage to the roof.

3. Mill Street fire, Warwick

The fire damage to the roof. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

Some of the damaged tiled on the floor.

4. Mill Street fire, Warwick

Some of the damaged tiled on the floor. Photo: Geoff Ousbey

