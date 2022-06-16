Photos: 'vision' for Cubbington park is nearly complete

Work to massively improve a Cubbington Park is now all but done with only the growing of trees left for ‘the vision to be complete’.

Over the last few years, the Recreation Ground in Broadway in the village centre has had a new play area, sensory garden and footpath around its perimeter added, along with memorial benches with the names of prominent and well loved villagers on them.

The majority of the work took place largely due to the efforts of Cubbington Parish Council clerk Jane Chatterton and grants of about £160,000 from HS2.

Further grants were given by the Cubbington Freeholders and the Warwickshire Area Liason Comittee.

All that is left now is for the shavings of the beloved ancient pear tree, removed from nearby woodland as a result of HS2’s work, to begin to grow in the park.

Councillor David Saul, the vice chairman of Cubbington Parish Council, said: “This all would not have happened if it were not for Jane’ work.

"And HS2 was so keen to see how the grant money had been spent that it sent a team of volunteers to work at the park and they also painted some of the bus stops around the village too.

"We wanted a park which caters for people aged from 0 to 90.

"That vision is now almost complete.”

