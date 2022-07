Warwick took a step back in time during the town’s first vintage carnival on Sunday (July 3).

Visitors enjoyed music from 1930s to the 1960s, as well as pop-up bars and more than 40 stalls showcasing a variety of vintage items, arts, crafts and local produce.

And of course, there were many vintage cars on display. Warwick Courier reporter Kirstie Smith was at the Warwick Vintage Carnival - and here are her photos.

3. Warwick Vintage Carnival Warwick took a step back in time during the town’s first vintage carnival on Sunday (July 3). Photo: Kirstie Smith Photo Sales

