Photos: Warwick's fair returns to town for the Runaway Mop

Warwick town centre was once again the site for the annual Mop fair last weekend.

Rides, entertainments and stalls were all set up in and around Market Place for the Runaway Mop - the second weekend of the tradition.

The event traces it’s history back around 700 years to a time when local agricultural workers and domestic servants sought employment.

They would be hired for a week, to assess their skills and for them to get to know their new employer.

If either party was unhappy they were free to change and seek different employment at the Runaway Mop, however this was risky as if they agreed to a contract then, they were hired for the year.

Here we have a few photos from the fair on Saturday (October 23) by Geoff Ousbey.

