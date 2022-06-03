Photos: What an atmosphere - huge crowds fill the centre of Kenilworth to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Hundreds of people filled the centre of Kenilworth to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Friday).

By Phil Hibble
Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:11 pm
Updated Friday, 3rd June 2022, 6:17 pm

It was an amazing day the town will never forget.

It is estimated that about 2,500 people filled the centre of Kenilworth and raised a glass to two to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Friday June 3).

As well as market stalls, the crowds enjoyed live music and entertainment in the sunshine, which added the amazing atmosphere.

Kenilworth councillor Richard Dickson said: “It was a great community event, thanks to everyone who came out and took part in any way.”

Here are some photos from the event, taken by Richard Dickson.

Photo: Richard Dickson

Photo: Richard Dickson

Photo: Richard Dickson

Photo: Richard Dickson

