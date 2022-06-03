Photos: What an atmosphere - huge crowds fill the centre of Kenilworth to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

It was an amazing day the town will never forget.

It is estimated that about 2,500 people filled the centre of Kenilworth and raised a glass to two to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Friday June 3).

As well as market stalls, the crowds enjoyed live music and entertainment in the sunshine, which added the amazing atmosphere.

Kenilworth councillor Richard Dickson said: “It was a great community event, thanks to everyone who came out and took part in any way.”

Here are some photos from the event, taken by Richard Dickson.

1. Your Jubilee photos Hundreds of people filled the centre of Kenilworth to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Friday). Photo: Richard Dickson Photo Sales

2. Your Jubilee photos Hundreds of people filled the centre of Kenilworth to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Friday). Photo: Richard Dickson Photo Sales

3. Your Jubilee photos Hundreds of people filled the centre of Kenilworth to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee today (Friday). Photo: Richard Dickson Photo Sales

4. Your Jubilee photos As well as market stalls, the crowds enjoyed live music and entertainment in the sunshine, which added the amazing atmosphere. Photo: Richard Dickson Photo Sales