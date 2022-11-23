A tree carver has made creations out of dead wood in a community garden in Warwick.

Last Saturday (November 19) Graham Jones was seen making more sculptures in Packmore’s Community Garden.

Graham turned a log into a bench and then split another log in half, which he said he hopes to turn into a table at a later date.

He also carved a frog into the bench and a mushroom from another piece of wood.

Previously, Graham has created sculptures in Priory Park.

During one of his previous visits to Prior Park in September, Graham created a face, an eye and a bird. He went on to create these after having to abandon creating a seat due to the wood being rotten.

On Saturday (November 26) Graham is due carve more sculptures in the meadow area of Priory Park. He is due to be in the park from 10am to 3pm.

Here are a few photos by Geoff Ousbey of Graham's work from the weekend.

Undefined: readMore

1. Wood carving in the Packmore’s Community Garden Last Saturday (November 19) Graham Jones was seen making more sculptures in Packmore’s Community Garden. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

2. Wood carving in the Packmore’s Community Garden Last Saturday (November 19) Graham Jones was seen making more sculptures in Packmore’s Community Garden. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

3. Wood carving in the Packmore’s Community Garden Last Saturday (November 19) Graham Jones was seen making more sculptures in Packmore’s Community Garden. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales

4. Wood carving in the Packmore’s Community Garden Last Saturday (November 19) Graham Jones was seen making more sculptures in Packmore’s Community Garden. Photo by Geoff Ousbey Photo: Geoff Ousbey Photo Sales