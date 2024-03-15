Photos: work ongoing to replace former Leamington pub with community building

Photographer Geoff Ousbey has kindly provided us with pictures of building work taking place at a former Leamington pub this week.

The work is part of a building project to replace the historic Stoneleigh Arms in Old Town with a community education centre, which is part of Warwick District Council’s Creative Quarter regeneration proposals for the area.

The Old School near the pub is also being refurbished and extended as part of the new plans.

Work at the former Stoneleigh Arms pub and Old School sites in Leamington Photo: Geoff Ousbey

