Physiotherapists at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire win national award

Physiotherapists at University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust have won a national award for their work promoting organ donation.

The critical care and on-call physiotherapists were presented with the unsung hero award at the British Transplantation Society (BTS) annual congress in Brighton.

Physiotherapist Amber Murray said: “To be picking up an award alongside people who have MBEs or have led ground-breaking research was a bit surreal.

“But it was wonderful to be recognised for what we do. Most of the audience was doctors or nurses, so we were delighted to be representing allied health professionals (AHPs) as well as the Trust.”

Critical Care-based physios established a number of physio-led interventions to support Specialist Nurses in Organ Donation (SNODs) and help ensure organs are in optimal condition for potential transplantation.

This includes working with the patients several times a day to help clear the lungs; this not only helps to preserve the lungs but also aids oxygen reaching other organs.

They have included guidance regarding donation in training scenarios for new and trainee physiotherapists and also ensure on-call respiratory physios are made aware of potential donors out of hours.

Physiotherapist Lucy Cawtheray added: “For us it’s only a small part of what we do, but it’s humbling to know we are having a big impact.

“I’ve had other physios reach out to me since to see what we do and how they can do similar within their Trust, so it’s great to be raising awareness within the physiotherapy community.”

Nicola Dixon, UHCW head of Inpatient Therapy, said: “Their attitude to improve, learn and provide the best patient care is exemplary and I am extremely proud of them.

“I know they feel these particular interventions are just something they do as health professionals within a wider MDT (multi-disciplinary team), but this recognition shows that what they are doing is unique and special.”