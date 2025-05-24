Piccolinos in Leamington: popular Italian restaurant has closed after 45 years

Piccolinos in Leamington. Credit: Google Maps.

Piccolinos in Leamington has closed following the announcement of its owner Domenico Urso’s retirement after he ran the popular Italian pizzeria and restaurant for 45 years.

The family-run business, which spans two generations, also has a restaurant in Smith Street, Warwick, which remains open under the management of Domenico’s son Salvio.

Born in the rural village of Ciminna in Sicily, Domenico who recently turned 80, was inspired to share the traditional home cooking made from the fresh produce on the farm where he was raised.

Piccolinos was established in Leamington in 1979, with the Warwick restaurant opening in 1982.

Decades of dedication followed.

A message on the former Spencer Street restaurant’s Facebook page says: “Domenico has decided to retire and spend more time both here in England and in his beloved Sicily.

"The Leamington Piccolinos site will close from May 22.

"Salvio, Domenico's son, will continue running Warwick Piccolinos just as he has done for 25 years.

"We hope to see you there soon.”