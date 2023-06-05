Pick one of three names for railway line between Leamington and Nuneaton

Over the past couple of months, the Heart of England Community Rail Partnership has worked with schools and communities to inspire suggestions for a new name for the key rail line linking North and South Warwickshire with Coventry.

Residents can now choose one of three names in a vote to find a new name for the railway line between Leamington and Nuneaton.

From over 200 individual suggestions the shortlisting panel – made up from representatives from Warwickshire County Council, Coventry City Council, West Midlands Rail Executive, Avanti West Coast, West Midlands Trains, and Chiltern Railways - picked three names for the shortlist.

A train leaving Leamington Station. Picture supplied.

The names are: Coventry & Warwickshire Line, Elephant & Bear Line and Pioneer Line.

A spokeswoman for the CRP said: “The Nuneaton - Leamington Line is unique in the fact that it is the only whole line that serves Warwickshire and Coventry and there are so many amazing places and opportunities across it, that we want a line name that creates of identity.

"The panel chose names that have regional significance and that can inspire people who live along the line and those coming to visit the area to use the railways to explore one of the many attractions along the way.”

Votes can be cast at https://www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/M63ZJ3K