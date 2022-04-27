Picture gallery: Leamington theatre company for youngsters is asking previous performers to spot themselves in and contribute to photo archive of past productions to celebrate 40th anniversary

A Leamington-based theatre company for young people is asking previous performers to contribute to and spot themselves in an online phot archive of past productions as part of its 40th anniversary celebrations.

Spa Theatre Company Juniors has launched the online archive, which covers every production it has staged since 1982.

Members can spot themselves in the photos at www.spatheatre.com/archive and learn more about Spa Theatre Company Juniors’ rich history from the first performance of Oliver! through to this year’s production of The Little Mermaid.

Created and collated by the volunteer committee, the archive features images, programmes, news articles and facts for former and current members to explore.

Spa Theatre Company are also inviting former and current members to send any photos they may have of past shows to add to the archive.

They can email [email protected] if they have any interesting items to share.

This year’s show, The Little Mermaid, is being performed from May 5 to 7 at the Bridge House Theatre in Warwick.

Phil Hall, chair of Spa Theatre Company Juniors, said: “Over the past 40 years, we have been supporting children in their ambitions on the stage, with performances every year to showcase their talents.

“We have been busy collating images, photographs, press cuttings and programmes from performances over the last 40 years for our new archive.

"We hope this will bring back some memories for our former members.

“This year our performances promise to be extra special to celebrate 40 years of the company and as our first production following the pandemic."

Photo from Spa Theatre Juniors' 1982 production Pinnochio. Credit Spa Theatre Company Juniors

Members of Spa Theatre Company's senior cast in My Fair Lady in 2002. Credit: Spa Theatre Company

Spa Theatre Company Juniors' cast members in Peter Pan in 2005. Credit: Spa Theatre Company Juniors

An image from Spa Theatre Company Juniors' production of Alice the Musical! in 2000.