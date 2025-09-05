Pictures and video: The Lloyds Tour of Britain cycle race finishes at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park

By Jack Ingham
Published 5th Sep 2025, 18:44 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 11:19 BST
Several of the world’s top professional cyclists tackled the challenging elevation at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park this afternoon (Friday, August 5) as part of The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men's cycling race.

Frenchman Romain Grégoire beat former race winner Julian Alaphilippe to the line at the country park to take the Lloyds Tour of Britain Men race lead.

Warwickshire hosted the tour’s longest stage today, which stretched from Atherstone to Burton Dassett Hills Country Park.

The riders also had to climb over 2,100 metres of elevation, which included tackling the brutal 5.7% average gradient of the Burton Dassett Hills three times.

Several thousand spectators from across the country travelled to the popular beauty spot near Banbury to take in the spectacle.

Tomorrow the riders will head to Wales for Stage Five, which sees them start in Pontypool and finish with a double ascent of The Tumble near Abergavenny in Monmouthshire.

Thousands of fans gathered at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park to watch the spectacle.

1. Tour of Britain

Thousands of fans gathered at Burton Dassett Hills Country Park to watch the spectacle. Photo: Submitted Image

The front group climb through Burton Dassett Country Park

2. Tour of Britain

The front group climb through Burton Dassett Country Park Photo: Bruce Rollinson/SWpix.com

Romain Grégoire (Groupama – FDJ) winner of stage 4

3. Tour of Britain

Romain Grégoire (Groupama – FDJ) winner of stage 4 Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Victor Vercouillie (Team Flanders – Baloise) King of the Mountains Classification Leader

4. Tour of Britain

Victor Vercouillie (Team Flanders – Baloise) King of the Mountains Classification Leader Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Burton Dassett Hills Country ParkWarwickshireBanbury
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice