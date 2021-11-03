Pictures: Here are your winners of the Leamington in Bloom photographic and commercial competitions

Photographers, businesses and organisations in Leamington have been presented with certificates and cheques for their entries into the annual Leamington in Bloom competition.

Nigel Fox achieved first place with his winning picture in the annual Leamington in Bloom photography competition with Ignaty Dyakov-Richmond in second place and Laura Richmond in third.

Entrants were presented with their certificates and cheque prizes by town mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen at a ceremony at Leamington Town Hall recently.

Businesses that helped Leamington bloom this year included The Star & Garter which was awarded Gold, Temperance Cafe (silver), The Windmill Inn (bronze) with The Angel Hotel being highly commended.

New winners included Honey Bee Home Care, Dale St Methodist Church, Eversleigh Nursing Home and The Jet pub.

Cllr Susan Rasmussen said: “The competitions yet again resulted in many award winners of an excellent standard.

"It was a pleasure to honour them together with the Leamington in Bloom committee who have achieved an amazing fifth consecutive Gold Award for the town in the Britain in Bloom awards this year.”

The winning photographs plus eleven runners-up now feature in the Leamington in Bloom calendar for 2022, which is available from the Tourist Information Centre in the Pump Rooms for £3 per copy.

