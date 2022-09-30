Pictures: Hundreds of classic and cool cars in Leamington for Cars at the Spa 2022

Hundreds of cool and classic cars were on display in Leamington town centre for good causes last weekend.

Owners, collectors and enthusiasts came to the Pump Room Gardens on Sunday (September 25) to see the cars, of which most were more than 25 years old or ‘of special insterest’.

The annual event is organised by the Royal Leamington Spa Rotary Club who are hoping to have raised more than £2,000 to be divided between the Leamington-based charity Helping Hands and also Alzheimer’s UK.

The event was opened by Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins and also included live music and street food.

The rotary club is appealing for the unknown winner of the Lucky Programme numbered 0433 to contact [email protected] to collect their prize of for a meal-for-two at a Leamington restaurant.

Undefined: readMore

1. Cars At The Spa 2022 Cars At The Spa 2022 Photo: Picture supplied Photo Sales

2. Cars At The Spa 2022 Cars At The Spa 2022. Photo: Picture supplied Photo Sales

3. Cars At The Spa 2022 Cars At The Spa 2022 Photo: Picture supplied Photo Sales

4. Cars At The Spa 2022 Cars At The Spa 2022. Photo: Picture supplied Photo Sales