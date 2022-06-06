Pictures: Leamington celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with Right Royal Picnic event

Leamington lived up to its Royal name by celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a fun family event over the weekend.

BID Leamington, in partnership with Leamington Town Council and Warwick District Council, hosted the Right Royal Picnic which was held at The Pump Room Gardens on Saturday (June 4).

Visitors to the event at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday enjoyed live music and entertainment, fairground rides, cookery classes, baking competitions and a Corgi Trail Treasure Hunt

