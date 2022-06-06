A large crowd attended The Right Royal Picnic event.

Pictures: Leamington celebrates The Queen's Platinum Jubilee with Right Royal Picnic event

Visitors enjoyed live music and entertainment, fairground rides and competitions.

Leamington lived up to its Royal name by celebrating The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a fun family event over the weekend.

BID Leamington, in partnership with Leamington Town Council and Warwick District Council, hosted the Right Royal Picnic which was held at The Pump Room Gardens on Saturday (June 4).

Visitors to the event at the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday enjoyed live music and entertainment, fairground rides, cookery classes, baking competitions and a Corgi Trail Treasure Hunt

Photo of one of the baking competition entries from the Right Royal Picnic event to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Pump Room Gardens in Leaamington on Saturday June 4.

Photo from the Right Royal Picnic event to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Pump Room Gardens in Leaamington on Saturday June 4.

Photo from the Right Royal Picnic event to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington on Saturday June 4

Photo from the Right Royal Picnic event to celebrate The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington on Saturday June 4

