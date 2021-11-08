Pictures: Leamington Christmas lights switch-on draws huge crowd to the town centre

Thousands of people filled the Parade in Leamington yesterday (Sunday) for the town's festive lights switch-on event.

The event was held as part of the town's celebrations of Diwali and the start of the countdown to Christmas and included a yuletide market with 60 stalls, street food vendors a children's fair and a programme of live music and entertainment.

Dance company Thirak entertained visitors on the stage by performing Bollywood and Indian folk-dance routines on behalf of the Shri Krishna Temple in Leamington in celebration of Diwali.

Cast members from the Royal Spa Centre’s panto Aladdin also took to the stage just before Santa switched the lights on, with entertainment from Enchanted Tea Rooms closing the event.

The Rotary Tree of Light to raise money for the Myton Hospices was once again illuminated outside the town hall, with each light dedicated to the memory of a family member or friend, allowing them to be remembered at Christmas.

Photos by Sarah Miners of S Miners Photos.

