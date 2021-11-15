Pictures: Leamington Remembrance Sunday parade and service

Leamington has remembered the courage and sacrifice of those who have served their country.

A parade was held in the town centre which culminated in a service at the town's war memorial in Euston Place.

Standards were presented and wreaths were laid at the memorial with the service lead by Chaplain Father Christopher Wilson.

As part of the service, Leamington Mayor Susan Rasmussen read the poem for the Fallen by Laurence Binyon and The Last Post was played.

The musical accompaniment was provided by Cubbington Silver Band and The Choir of All Saints’ Parish church.

