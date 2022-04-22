Pictures: Leamington Rotary Club members plant trees at 16 schools in the town to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Members of the Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa have planted trees around the town to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

As part of the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative, each of the 16 schools received an oak tree donated by the Warwickshire Wildlife Trust and a hawthorn or blackthorn tree – with 32 trees being planted in total.

The aim of the initiative is to create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s leadership of the country, and to benefit future generations.

As well as making Leamington and our schools greener while we commemorate the Queen, the project was also in support of a second initiative - the West Midlands Virtual Forest project, hoping to fulfil the UK’s target to become carbon net zero by the year 2050.

St Paul's CoE Primary School

Telford Junior School

Lillington Nursery and Primary School.

Shrubland Street Community School