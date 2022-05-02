Pictures: Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s annual exhibition returns in physical form on Saturday following Covid-enforced absence

Leamington Spa Photographic Society’s annual exhibition will herald new beginnings when it launches on Saturday (May 7).

The free exhibition, which will feature more than 170 photographic prints, is back in physical form for the first time following a Covid-enforced absence.

It will take place at All Saints’ Parish church, in Victoria Terrace from Saturday May 7 to Sunday May 15 between 10.30am and 5.30pm and on Sundays from 12.30pm to 5.00pm.

And it will mark the start of a new partnership with the church where the society will hold its meetings, events and exhibitions.

Held last month, the hotly contested annual exhibition competition was judged by David Lowe, ARPS, EFIAP, DPAGB.

A former chairman of The London Salon of Photography and a lecturer on photographic printing, David said: “The print quality of the work I have seen here is truly outstanding.”

New members featured among the winners with Claire Doolan continuing her winning streak - this time in the Portrait Class - and Oddie Evans winning the Club Print class with Warp Speed.

David Rapley’s USS Destroyer Dry Dock won the Club Digital class. Tony Aiello’s picture of Clemens Street secured the Local Scenes Trophy while the Colour Cup was won by Yvonne Shillington with Rudbeckia and Mike Calvert’s Stonehenge At Night won the Digital Colour Trophy.

John Tickner’s picture of The Freedom Tower scooped the Monochrome Trophy and Richard Earp’s Mountain Road won the recently introduced Landscape Trophy.

Hiding by Rob Musgrove took the Natural History Print Trophy with Richard Dunn’s Marsh Harrier winning the Digital section.

Chairman Tim Evans said: “Despite Covid continuing to affect our programme, events have been well attended either physically or on-line.

"Members have begun to travel more, which has resulted in a broader range of images.

"Again, we owe our committee a big thank you, especially the IT and programme teams who worked so hard to make things happen, sometimes at short notice.”

At an awards evening immediately prior to the exhibition Cllr Nick Watkins, the Deputy Mayor of Leamington, presented the prizes, with Joy Morgan presenting the Landscape Trophy in memory of her late husband, David Morgan.

1. Maximum Attack_Andy_Newman_GP.jpg Maximum Attack by Andy Newman Photo: Submit Photo Sales

2. Clemens Street_Tony_Aiello_DD.jpg Clemens Street by Tony Aiello Photo: Tony Aiello Photo Sales

3. Kenilworth Castle, Winter Morning_Richard_Earp_DP.jpg Kenilworth Castle Winter Morning by Richard Earp. Photo: Richard Earp Photo Sales

4. Mr Electric_Clare _Doolan_CP.jpg Mr Electric by Clare Doolan Photo: Clare Doolan Photo Sales