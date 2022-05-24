Pictures: Meet the community heroes during Covid-19 who have been recognised by the Mayor of Leamington

1. Mayoral Awards

Pictures receiving her award from Cllr Rasmussen is Rachel Baker – 'for her inspirational approach to work and as a group leader'. Cllr Rasmussen said: "Adopted herself, Rachel and her wife adopted 2 brothers. As well as being a part-time social worker alongside a business which provides personal coaching and support to many. "During the pandemic she worked with fellow social workers giving them invaluable support, so that some of the most vital and overworked members of our community could continue to be effective. "At 23 stone she wanted to start looking after her own mental and physical health. She started running round Victoria Park. Persistence paid off; she lost many stone in weight and she trained as a Run Leader. "To many the thought of joining a gym or running group is intimidating, but, because her small groups are welcoming and accessible to all, no matter what their fitness, anyone can have an opportunity to exercise and feel a sense of achievement in a friendly environment. "Despite all the difficulties of the past year she has kept the groups going which has been a blessing for many." (picture submitted)

Photo: Submitted photo