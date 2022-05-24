Pictures: Meet the community heroes during Covid-19 who have been recognised by the Mayor of Leamington

Dedicated volunteers have been recognised by the Mayor of Leamington for their outstanding and selfless services to the community during Covid-19.
Cllr Susan Rasmussen, in her last mayoral role of her term, presented the awards to the worthy winners Rachel Baker, Jagtar Basi, The Circle Singers, Charlie Demetriou, John Greet and the Operations Team for the Town Hall, Spa Centre and Pump Rooms and Derrick Knight (all pictured) at the ceremony at Leamington Town Hall last week.
She said: “These local community spirited people are so deserving as unsung heroes who gave their time and energies, in a wide variety of ways.
"It gives me great pleasure to recognise their achievements with these Mayoral Awards.”
Pictures receiving her award from Cllr Rasmussen is Rachel Baker – 'for her inspirational approach to work and as a group leader'.
Cllr Rasmussen said: "Adopted herself, Rachel and her wife adopted 2 brothers. As well as being a part-time social worker alongside a business which provides personal coaching and support to many.
"During the pandemic she worked with fellow social workers giving them invaluable support, so that some of the most vital and overworked members of our community could continue to be effective. "At 23 stone she wanted to start looking after her own mental and physical health. She started running round Victoria Park. Persistence paid off; she lost many stone in weight and she trained as a Run Leader.
"To many the thought of joining a gym or running group is intimidating, but, because her small groups are welcoming and accessible to all, no matter what their fitness, anyone can have an opportunity to exercise and feel a sense of achievement in a friendly environment. "Despite all the difficulties of the past year she has kept the groups going which has been a blessing for many."
(picture submitted)
Photo: Submitted photo
Cllr Rasmussen is pictured presenting the award to Peter Sheppard, the musical director of the Circle Singers.
She said: "The Circle Singers, which is based in Royal Leamington Spa, has now been singing for 60 years giving regular performances in aid of charitable causes in and around Leamington Spa. The choir comprises currently about 20 singers. "They have, for many years, put on wonderful performances for the Mayor’s charities rehearsing for many hours to entertain and create a fabulous evening that raises many hundreds of pounds each year.
"The Circle Singers provide such joy to many in their musical performances and I offer my thanks for their continued support for the Mayor’s charities too."
(Picture submitted)
Photo: Submitted photo
Members of the Operations Team for the Town Hall, Spa Centre and Pump Rooms John and Sam receive the award from Cllr Rasmussen on behalf of the team 'for keeping the life of the town centre going'.
Cllr Rasmussen said: "John Greet and the Leamington Spa Operations team, who look after the Town’s crucial buildings during the pandemic and beyond, have remained cheerful and professional and helped to keep our town centre facilities looking their best all year around. "Unfailing polite, innovative and approachable, they all ensure our valued town centre facilities remain in good shape and looking their best for everyone who uses and visits them.
"In addition, John and his team are welcoming to all who ask for their help and offer their support to solve customers’ problems."
(Picture submitted)
Photo: Submitted photo
Charlie Demetriou receives her award from Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen 'for championing zero waste in the town'.
Cllr Rasmussen said: "Charlie started a zero waste business just before lockdown. "Initially she had a stall in the Covent Garden Street Market before taking premises just round the corner. "She sells loose groceries, so that there is no packaging and no waste; she sells eco-friendly cleaning and washing products - you just take your old containers and fill them. "She sells confectionary and toiletries. "She and her staff are unfailingly charming, hardworking and dedicated to the principles of zero waste. "During lockdown she adapted admirably and became an important part of the lives of all her customers. "Zero is a shining star in Leamington’s retail sky."
(Picture submitted).
Photo: Submitted photo