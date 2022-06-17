Pictures: See inside the new-look White Horse pub in Balsall Common

The White Horse pub in Balsall Common has re-opened – and here are some photos of the new-look pub.

It has been closed since April while its owner Wels & Co undertook a major refurbishment.

Tor Humpherston, director of operations for managed houses at Wells & Co, said: “We’re very excited to give the White Horse back to Balsall Common residents.

"The refurbishment has been a long time coming and we’re looking forward to seeing customer’s reactions.”

Luke Hawkins, the pub’s general manager, added: “The team can’t wait to welcome back regulars and locals to a brand-new look and feel pub, but with all of the warmth and fantastic service you’d want to expect.

"Here’s to a great summer with a busy beer garden.”

1. MHLC-17-06-22 White Horse Re-opening - CEN Upload (2).jpg The new-look exterior of the White Horse in Balsall Common Photo: Wells & Co Photo Sales

2. The White Horse re-opening The new-look exterior of The White Horse pub in Balsall Common. Photo: Wells & Co Photo Sales

3. The White Horse re-opening The new-look exterior at the White Horse pub in Balsall Common. Photo: Wells & Co Photo Sales

4. White Horse re-opening The new-look interior of the White Horse pub in Balsall Common. Photo: Wells & Co Photo Sales