Pictures: See inside the new-look White Horse pub in Balsall Common

The White Horse pub in Balsall Common has re-opened – and here are some photos of the new-look pub.
It has been closed since April while its owner Wels & Co undertook a major refurbishment.
Tor Humpherston, director of operations for managed houses at Wells & Co, said: “We’re very excited to give the White Horse back to Balsall Common residents.
"The refurbishment has been a long time coming and we’re looking forward to seeing customer’s reactions.”
Luke Hawkins, the pub’s general manager, added: “The team can’t wait to welcome back regulars and locals to a brand-new look and feel pub, but with all of the warmth and fantastic service you’d want to expect.
"Here’s to a great summer with a busy beer garden.”