Pictures: Switch-on event launches Leamington Rotary Club's Trees of Light campaign for Christmas period

Rotarians in Leamington launched their annual Trees of Light fundraising campaign during the town's Christmas lights switch-on event on Sunday (November 8).

The giant Christmas tree was illuminated for the first time of the Christmas period after speeches were made by Yasmin Audhali of the Myton Hospices, Warwick District Council chairman Cllr Neale Murphy and Rotary Club of Royal Leamington Spa president Michael Heath.

Music and songs were also performed by The Royal Spa Brass Band and the Baptist Music Group.

Speaking about the club's campaign, Mr Heath said: "The original Trees of Light concept was created by a Leamington rotarian some years ago as a means of remembering those of our loved ones who are no longer with us or who cannot be here at this Christmas.

"This is the 21st year since our trees started being set up in Leamington and Whitnash.

"Over this period numerous individual and some very generous donations have been received, with the total now reaching £88,000

"Over the years we of Leamington Rotary have arranged for all the donations to go to local charities.

"This year, as always recently, the donations will go to The Myton Hospices which today has centres operating in Warwick, Rugby and Coventry."

Yasmin, who is the corporate fundraiser for The Myton Hospices, added: "At Myton, Christmas is a time of reflection. The Trees of Light give us an opportunity to come together as a community and celebrate the lives of those we love, and remember those who are no longer with us.

"We believe that everyone matters for every single moment of their life and we focus on enhancing life when cure is no longer an option. When the time comes, we believe people have the right to a good, natural death, the way they want it to be with their loved ones supported.

"Last year, despite the challenges of Covid-19 which limited our ability to offer some of our services, we still supported 1,400 people and their families, in our hospices, via our patient & family support services, and in the community through Myton at Home.

"We are a charity and this year we have to raise £7.8 million of the £10.5 million we need to continue providing our services free of charge.

"Our ability to raise vital funds has been significantly impacted by the pandemic and we need help to build income back up to pre-Covid levels.

"With your ongoing support we can be there for more people when they need us most, now and in the future.

"Thank you from all of us at Myton, our patients and their families"

Before he switched-on the lights, Cllr Murphy said: "The lighting of the tree has a special significance this year as we remember so many people in our community who have been affected by loss during to the pandemic.

"I therefore hope that the lights and memories of loved ones will shine twice as brightly as we celebrate this festive season."

To donate to the Trees of Light and dedicate the name of a loved one post your coupon (published in this Friday's Courier) and donation to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand them in to the Visitor Information Centre in the Pump Rooms or to the Whitnash Town Council Offices (additional coupons are available at both and in supporting shops) by 5th January 2022.

Or, donate online at www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight

