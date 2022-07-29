Pictures: The first morning of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games in Leamington

Leamington began hosting events for The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 this morning (Friday July 29).
The bowls competitions have started at Victoria Park while the Pump Room Gardens, the town’s festival site for the games, has a giant screen to show live coverage from the games and a bowls bash area set up to promote the sport.
Leamington Mayor Cllr Nick Wilkins visited the Pump Room Gardens this morning to see how events were unfolding and tried his hand at bowls with his daughter Sienna.
He said: “It’s really exciting.
"This is a great reason for people in Leamington to come together and it really showcases what the town has to offer.
"I’m really proud to be the mayor of this town while all of this is taking place.”