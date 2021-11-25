Pictures: The Leamington Society Awards ceremony 2021

The Leamington Society Committee, Carole Sleight, Richard Ward, Sidney Syson (Chair), Gary Jones, Margaret Begg, Clive Engwell, Barbara Lyn, Marianne Pitts, Richard Ashworth and Archie Pitts.

The Leamington Society has held its largest ever ceremony for its bi-annual awards given for 'outstanding public architecture, art and landscapes, which enhance the experience of living in the town'.

The society received a large amount of entries, which were all considered and visited by the five judges.

The ceremony was held at All Saints Parish church recently.

Bid Leamington sponsors Gurdip Kaur, Stephanie Kerr, Colin Quinney, Ann Morrison, Kristie Naimo, Sarah Boad.

Sidney Syson the society's chairwoman, said: "The evening buzzed - it was a real celebration showcasing many of the enhancements to the town over the last three years and honouring those who had created them."

The judges awarded prizes across two categories to 16 winners which were:

Architecture

* Refurbishment of the Coventry Building Society, The Parade

The Christchurch Gardens team with Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day (centre).

* Restoration of 43/43a Clarendon Square

* New-build, Mill Lodge, Mill Road

* Refurbishment of 1 Mill Street

* Warwick Street Frontage ‘The Hide’ Warwick Street

Dessie Shanahan with the award for 1 Mill Street.

* Reconstruction of Henley House, Audley Binswood, Kenilworth Road

* Affordable Housing, Regent’s Green, Cloister Way

* The New Lillington Free Church, Cubbington Road

Art, Landscape and Outdoor Spaces

Jo Meakin with the award for Audley Binswood.

* Refurbishment of the Tennis and Basketball Courts, Christchurch Gardens

* The ‘Beach Huts’ at the rear of the Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria, Regent Street

* Reconstruction of the Riverside Wall & Gardens, 19-21 Priory Terrace

* The Secret Garden, Brunswick Hub, Shrubland Street

* Garden Refurbishment, 1 The Maltings, Lillington Avenue

* Memorial Mural, The Sydni Centre, Cottage Square, Sydenham

Bill Gibbons Cup Winners Emma Webber and Paul Rigby.

* Reconstruction of the Pump Room Gardens and Bandstand.

In addition to this the Bill Gibbons cup for the outstanding overall contribution was awarded to Emma Webber and Paul Rigby whose new riverside wall and gardens can be viewed as you walk over Mill Bridge in Jephson Gardens.

The awards were sponsored by BID Leamington.

To find out more about the Leamington Society, which 'has been protecting the character of the town since 1956' visit https://leamingtonsociety.org/

Coventry Building Society staff collect the award for the branch in Leamington.

Hardeep Malle with the award for Hatchback at 52-60 Warwick Street.

The Leamington Society communications team: Gary Jones, Clive Engwell and Barbara Lyn.

James Church with the award for Lillington Free Church.

Gareth Wilkinson and Fergus with the award for TAG Urban Properties

Jane Dalton with the award for The Maltings.

Tim Robottom and Janet Altby with the award for the Sydni Centre.

General shot of the Leamington Society Awards 2021 ceremony held at All Saints' Parish church in Leamington.