Pictures: The Leamington Society Awards ceremony 2021

The Leamington Society has held its largest ever ceremony for its bi-annual awards given for 'outstanding public architecture, art and landscapes, which enhance the experience of living in the town'.
The society received a large amount of entries, which were all considered and visited by the five judges.
The ceremony was held at All Saints Parish church recently.
Sidney Syson the society's chairwoman, said: "The evening buzzed - it was a real celebration showcasing many of the enhancements to the town over the last three years and honouring those who had created them."
The judges awarded prizes across two categories to 16 winners which were:
Architecture
* Refurbishment of the Coventry Building Society, The Parade
* Restoration of 43/43a Clarendon Square
* New-build, Mill Lodge, Mill Road
* Refurbishment of 1 Mill Street
* Warwick Street Frontage ‘The Hide’ Warwick Street
* Reconstruction of Henley House, Audley Binswood, Kenilworth Road
* Affordable Housing, Regent’s Green, Cloister Way
* The New Lillington Free Church, Cubbington Road
Art, Landscape and Outdoor Spaces
* Refurbishment of the Tennis and Basketball Courts, Christchurch Gardens
* The ‘Beach Huts’ at the rear of the Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria, Regent Street
* Reconstruction of the Riverside Wall & Gardens, 19-21 Priory Terrace
* The Secret Garden, Brunswick Hub, Shrubland Street
* Garden Refurbishment, 1 The Maltings, Lillington Avenue
* Memorial Mural, The Sydni Centre, Cottage Square, Sydenham
* Reconstruction of the Pump Room Gardens and Bandstand.
In addition to this the Bill Gibbons cup for the outstanding overall contribution was awarded to Emma Webber and Paul Rigby whose new riverside wall and gardens can be viewed as you walk over Mill Bridge in Jephson Gardens.
The awards were sponsored by BID Leamington.
To find out more about the Leamington Society, which 'has been protecting the character of the town since 1956' visit https://leamingtonsociety.org/