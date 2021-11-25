Pictures: the winning sites and buildings for the 2021 Leamington Society Awards

Here are the winning sites and buildings for the 2021 Leamington Society Awards

The judges awarded prizes across two categories to 16 winners which were:

Architecture

* Refurbishment of the Coventry Building Society, The Parade

* Restoration of 43/43a Clarendon Square

* New-build, Mill Lodge, Mill Road

* Refurbishment of 1 Mill Street

* Warwick Street Frontage ‘The Hide’ Warwick Street

* Reconstruction of Henley House, Audley Binswood, Kenilworth Road

* Affordable Housing, Regent’s Green, Cloister Way

* The New Lillington Free Church, Cubbington Road

Art, Landscape and Outdoor Spaces

* Refurbishment of the Tennis and Basketball Courts, Christchurch Gardens

* The ‘Beach Huts’ at the rear of the Red Hot Mamma Pizzeria, Regent Street

* Reconstruction of the Riverside Wall & Gardens, 19-21 Priory Terrace

* The Secret Garden, Brunswick Hub, Shrubland Street

* Garden Refurbishment, 1 The Maltings, Lillington Avenue

* Memorial Mural, The Sydni Centre, Cottage Square, Sydenham

* Reconstruction of the Pump Room Gardens and Bandstand.

In addition to this, the Bill Gibbons cup for the outstanding overall contribution was awarded to Emma Webber and Paul Rigby whose new riverside wall and gardens can be viewed as you walk over Mill Bridge in Jephson Gardens.

The awards were sponsored by BID Leamington.

To find out more about the Leamington Society, which 'has been protecting the character of the town since 1956' visit https://leamingtonsociety.org/

* All photos by Martin Paxton.

1. The Leamington Society Awards 2021 The Secret Garden, Brunswick Hub, Shrubland Street Photo: Martin Paxton Photo Sales

2. The Leamington Society Awards 2021 Warwick Street Frontage of ’The Hide’ Oxford Row. Photo: Martin Paxton Photo Sales

3. Reconstruction of Henley House, Audley Binswood, Kenilworth Road . Photo Sales

4. The Leamington Society Awards 2021 Reconstruction of Riverside Wall and Gardens,19-21 Priory Terrace Photo: Martin Paxton Photo Sales