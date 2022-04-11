Pictures: Thousands of runners take part in Leamington’s 2022 Regency Run

Crowds filled the streets of Leamington town centre as almost 2,000 runners took part in the popular Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run - raising money for good causes.

Early-morning sunshine kicked the event off as it returned for its 18th year on Sunday, April 10, sponsored once again by Leamington law-firm Wright Hassall.

Callum Hanlon, 27, of Leamington C&AC took top spot overall as he raced to victory in an impressive time of 31 minutes 46 seconds – winning for the second successive year.

Callum, who prepared for the race by taking part in the National Road Relays in Sutton Park the day before, said: “It was really good.

"The sun came out this year which made it hard but the last two or three kilometres in the park was nice and flat and I held on.

“I improved on last years’ time and this is actually the quickest I have run this race too so I cannot ask for more than that.”

Ben Kruze of Stratford-upon-Avon AC followed in second, while Frazer Knowles of Leamington C&AC rounded off the top three.

Jessica Saunders of Belgrave Harriers was the first woman across the line in 37 minutes and 42 seconds, holding off competition from runner-up Natasha White of Northbrook AC and Megan Blake of Leamington C&AC in third.

Jessica, 28, said: “It is quite a hard course but it feels really good to win.

“My mum was running too so she inspired be to have a go this year.

“It is the first time I have taken part here but it was brilliant, and lovely and sunny too.”

Wright Hassall, which entered its own team of 11 runners, has sponsored the event every year since its inception in 2005.

It has raised more than £400,000 for good causes over the years.

Phil Wilding, managing partner at Wright Hassall, said: “This is always a terrific community event so it was fantastic to see so many people taking part again this year and the people of Leamington coming out in force to show their support.

“We’re proud to have been associated with this event since the start, and once again it proved why it is now one of the most popular events in the regional sporting calendar.”

The 10km multi-terrain course started at Newbold Terrace East and finished at Mill Gardens.

More than 100 children also took part in a 1km Fun Run.

Sam Tyler of Leamington Round Table, and this year’s Race Director, added: “We would like to thank all the runners, our sponsors and the volunteers in making this year’s run such a success.

“It was a competitive race on the day so congratulations to both the age and category winners, but also a big well done to all the runners who took part and helped to raise vital money for local causes.”

Results

Men

1. Callum Hanlon – Leamington C & AC – 31:46m

2. Ben Kruze – Stratford-upon-Avon AC – 32:07m

3. Frazer Knowles – Leamington C & AC – 33:33m

Women

1. Jessica Saunders – Belgrave Harriers – 37:42m

2. Natasha White – Northbrook AC – 38:14m

3. Megan Blake – Leamington C &AC – 39:34m

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run 2022 Male winner Callum Hanlon crossing the line.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run (l-r) women's top three Megan Blake, Jessica Saunders and Natasha White.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run 2022 (l-r) male top three Frazer Knowles, Callum Hanlon, and Ben Kruze.

The Wright Hassall Regency 10k Run 2022 In black Wright Hassall's (l-r) Melissa Scott, Emily Jade-Hudson, Bethan Verdon-Burton, Alex Robinson and Bailey Jordan, with Leamington Round Table's (middle) Nick Herd, Sam Tyler and Harpal Singh.