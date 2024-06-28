'Pillar of the Bishop's Tachbrook community' to retire from pre-school role after 24 years
On July 17, Zita Lowe will be retiring from her position as head of Bishop’s Tachbrook Pre-school Nursery in Kingsley Road.
Zita's career spans 24 years, with the last 17 years dedicated to leading the nursery.
Speaking behalf of the nursery community and wider community, Jenny Bevan, who had two children attend the nursery during Zita’s time as head, said: “Zita has been a pillar of support and guidance for countless families, parents and children throughout her tenure.
"Under her leadership, the pre-school nursery has flourished, providing a nurturing and stimulating environment where children have grown and thrived.
“Her exceptional commitment was recently highlighted when the nursery achieved a successful OFSTED rating of "Good" in every area, a testament to the hard work and dedication of Zita and her outstanding team.
“A cornerstone of the community, Zita has tirelessly served families, parents and children with enthusiasm and love.
"Her contributions have left an indelible mark on the lives of countless children who have passed through the nursery’s doors.
"The nursery staff and the entire community are grateful for her years of service and the positive impact she has had on the lives of so many.”
Reflecting on her career, Zita said: “Serving the Bishop’s Tachbrook community has been an incredibly rewarding experience.
"I have been lucky enough to have had the privilege of watching so many children grow and develop, supported by a fantastic team of staff.
"While I will miss the daily interactions and the joy of seeing the children's progress, I feel that now is the right time to pass the torch."
As Zita prepares to retire, the Bishop’s Tachbrook community is planning to celebrate her legacy and contributions.
Her final day at the nursery will be marked on July 17 with staff, children and their families, recognising her dedication and the positive impact she has made over the past two decades.
For more information about the nursery go to: https://www.btschool.co.uk/page/?title=Bishop%27s+Tachbrook+Pre%2DSchool+and+Nursery&pid=116