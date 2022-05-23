Places still available for the Two Castles 10k Run between Warwick and Kenilworth

Kenilworth Rotary president Philip Southwell (left) with Blythe Liggins senior partner, David Lester.

Places are still available for the Two Castle’s 10k run between Warwick and Kenilworth next month.

The normally annual event, organised by Kenilworth Rotary Club, has not taken place since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic and has space for more than 3,200 runners.

The run, supported by Leamington Spa Cycling and Athletics Club and sponsored by Leamington solicitors Blythe Liggins, takes place on Sunday June 12 – starting at Warwick Castle and finishing at Kenilworth Castle.

The race is staffed entirely by unpaid volunteers and annually raises more than £100,000 for local and national charities.

Rotarian Bob Kelly said: “After a three-year absence, the race will be back on the usual route and the club has been busy recruiting 160 route marshals and setting up the traffic and road management plans, which makes it safe for all competitors.”

Mr Kelly said the club had hoped it would be a completely plastic-free event but that they would be reluctantly using plastic water bottles again because there were difficulties regarding the recycling of the alternative Tetra Pak water cartons.

He added: “We have however reduced the number of plastic bottles to avoid wastage and would urge all runners to bring their own water bottles and consider having a second bottle in their kit bag which will be transported to Kenilworth Castle for use at the finish.

"This will help reduce wastage and costs.

"We have, however, dispensed with the plastic goody bags and as much plastic as possible.”

This will be the 15th year Blythe Liggins has been the headline sponsor and the firm will be fielding a squad of some 30 runners, as well as providing race marshals and running the water station at the finish.

Senior partner David Lester said: “The charities supported by the runners have been hard hit by the pandemic with most of their main fundraising events cancelled, so it is even more important this year that as many people as possible dig deep to sponsor the individual runners.”