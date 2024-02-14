Plan to build seven large houses in village near Lutterworth
and live on Freeview channel 276
A plan to build seven large houses in a village is being considered.
The plan has been put forward by developer Symonds and Newey for Leas Close, next to playing fields in Ashby Road, in Ullesthorpe.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If approved, the plan would see seven homes with four or more bedrooms built on the site. Planning records show that an original application to build 24 houses in the area was refused in October 2016. A subsequent application was put forward in September 2018 to build nine houses, which was approved in 2019. The area for those houses, which have since been built, was originally fields for grazing horses.
Harborough District Council is considering the plan for Leas Close, an area of private land which covers 3,302 square metres. Development plans state that the walls of the properties in the proposed development would match other houses in the neighbourhood.