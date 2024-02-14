Register
BREAKING

Plan to build seven large houses in village near Lutterworth

The homes would be next to playing fields in Ullesthorpe
By Tess Rushin
Published 14th Feb 2024, 13:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A plan to build seven large houses in a village is being considered.

The plan has been put forward by developer Symonds and Newey for Leas Close, next to playing fields in Ashby Road, in Ullesthorpe.

If approved, the plan would see seven homes with four or more bedrooms built on the site. Planning records show that an original application to build 24 houses in the area was refused in October 2016. A subsequent application was put forward in September 2018 to build nine houses, which was approved in 2019. The area for those houses, which have since been built, was originally fields for grazing horses.

Most Popular
A plan to build seven large houses in a village is being considered by Harborough District Council.A plan to build seven large houses in a village is being considered by Harborough District Council.
A plan to build seven large houses in a village is being considered by Harborough District Council.

Harborough District Council is considering the plan for Leas Close, an area of private land which covers 3,302 square metres. Development plans state that the walls of the properties in the proposed development would match other houses in the neighbourhood.

Related topics:Lutterworth