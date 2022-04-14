Plan to replace barns with four-bedroom house on land in south Warwickshire is rejected

A plan that would have seen two agricultural barns pulled down and replaced by a four-bedroomed house has been thrown out by councillors.

This week’s Stratford District Council planning committee was told that permission to convert one of the buildings on land next to the A429 Fosse Way between Shipston and Tredington was already in place under something called class Q which deals with redundant agricultural barns.

The latest plan would have seen the barns replaced by an L-shape building, mostly two-storey but with a single-storey wing to the front. A number of first floor windows would be included and the planning officer explained that these would probably be seen above the existing hedgerow screening the barn from the road.

The officer's report also explained that the new build would feature balconies on both gable ends and roof lights which were not typically characteristic of agricultural barns and the property would be around 2.1m taller than the existing barns.

The meeting heard that there were 11 letters of support for the plans, although none lived in the area.

In contrast, ward member Cllr Trevor Harvey (Con, Shipston North) objected to the application and his statement was read out.

He said: “Without the presence of the disused Tredington Hills barn, had the applicant in this instance substituted the application for a four-bedroomed house on this site in open countryside I have little doubt that it would have been refused.

“The extant class Q has not been implemented, it is evident that it has been used as a Trojan horse for the application now before you. Having established the principle of use as a residence, the applicant now seeks consent for what was always intended - an individually designed open market four-bedroom house unconnected with any continuing agricultural use.

“In my view there is legitimate and reasonable scope for the committee to exercise their own judgement in a way that tips these finely balanced arguments in favour of refusing the application.

"In the interest of the open landscape of south Warwickshire, I urge members of the committee to refuse this application.”