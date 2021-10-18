Planning appeal over 15-metre 5G mast sparks renewed campaign from Warwick residents and MP

An appeal over plans to install a 15-metre 5G mast in Warwick has sparked renewed resistance from residents and the town’s MP.

Two separate applications for the mast were rejected by Warwick District Council’s planning committee in the last 18 months.

But now Hutchinson 3G has appealed to the Government’s planning inspector hoping to overturn councillors’ decision on the second application.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western with some of the Woodloes residents who are against the plans for the new 5G mast. Photo supplied

The company says the mast, which would be on Primrose Hill in Woodloes Park, would upgrade the Three mobile network to provide improved coverage and capacity.

But scores of residents have been campaigning against the application with many saying the mast would be a ‘blight on the community.’

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has also criticised the appeal after joining residents’ campaign in June.

Lead campaigner and Woodloes resident Ellie Leech said: “The company has demonstrated no interest in the concerns of residents – and has been arrogant in its approach.

“The mast will be too close to residents, too large and out of keeping with the design and character of the neighbourhood.

“It seems unjust we have to fight all this again despite the application being rejected twice by our elected representatives.

“It makes me feel we are just a pawn in the game for these massive companies. If it goes ahead it would be a blight on our community.”

Appeals to the Planning Inspectorate involve an inquiry in which evidence is submitted by the developer in question and the relevant council – and then a legal hearing in which arguments are heard and cross examined.

Mr Western said: “Planning appeals always, in my view, unfairly advantage developers.

“If the decision of district council planners is overturned, it would ride roughshod over local democracy and public opinion.

“After two rejections at planning committee there is no mandate whatsoever for the mast to be built in the position outlined in the application.