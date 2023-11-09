Planning committee unanimous in sorting out neighbour dispute in Kenilworth
Councillors settled a neighbourly dispute over a home revamp in Kenilworth with unanimous backing for the plans.
A homeowner on Fieldgate Lane, Kenilworth, wants a ground floor extension, detached garage, extended driveway, solar panels, roof lights and external improvements.
A number of neighbours objected with Warwick District Council’s planning report stating that a key theme was the proposed materials but noted that the house “is not one of significant architectural merit” and “neither conserves nor enhances the character of the designated heritage asset” due to the current mix of materials seen on the outside.
One neighbour said the plans would “completely change the character of the house” and “quite starkly”, having an impact on its setting and the conservation area it sits within.
The applicant insisted that it was “not out of line” with other renovations locally, showing examples of other properties that are more visible from public highways, and that he had “softened the scheme” with the use of different colours.
Councillor Bill Gifford (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) said: “We have a perfectly normal improvement of an existing house.
“I can understand why it is being done, it is bringing living accommodation up to modern standards as I see it.
“I could not see any planning reason that would stand up at any appeal, if we were to refuse this and it went to an inspector I feel fairly certain that we would lose.
“I note the applicant says it is a forever home and this will improve sustainably, which is also important seeing as we are keen to tackle climate change.”
He added: “We have heard a lot about the conservation area. That whole area is rightly in the conservation area but it is just chance, I would suggest, that these two houses are in the conservation area,”
“They are not particularly special or exceptional and the improvements to the house, making it more sustainable and a proper family dwelling, mean that I am quite happy to propose that we accept the officer’s recommendation.”