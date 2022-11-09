Plans approved for 121-acre country park south of Warwick and Leamington

The site for the planned Tachbrook Country Park between Leamington, Whitnash, Warwick and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

Councillors on Warwick District Council's planning committee gave the project the green light at last night's (Tuesday's) planning meeting.

The decision will enable the project team to complete land transfers and procure contractors to create Tachbrook Country Park, a 49-hectare public space (121 acres) between Leamington, Whitnash, Warwick and Bishop’s Tachbrook.

It will include a network of walking and cycle paths as well as a route to the planned primary and secondary schools at Oakley Grove, with space allocated for orchards, allotments a refreshment centre and children’s play areas.

Map of the planned Tachbrook County Park

The leader of Warwick District Council, Councillor Andrew Day, said: “This welcome decision brings overdue good news to the thousands of residents who have made their homes in the new communities that are forming in Bishop’s Tachbrook and Heathcote.

"At last, we can get on with the job of establishing this much anticipated country park that will provide accessible, sustainable green space and an array of public benefits for all ages. Thank you to all our partners who have worked so hard to overcome significant obstacles to get this vital project moving.”

Sean Deely, chair of the Tachbrook Country Park Steering Board and parish councillor added: “This is a significant step forward in delivering a fantastic new amenity which will vitally connect local communities and serve many more. This unlocks the next

stages in delivering the Tachbrook Country Park, which we are aiming to complete as soon as is feasibly possible.”

